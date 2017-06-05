In the Kitchen: Fried Green Tomato Lobster Salad

In the kitchen, presented by Crave RI, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Lynn Andrade from DeWolf Tavern making Fried Green Tomato Lobster Salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 hearty slice of green tomato
- 1 cup cooked lobster chunks
- 1 avocado
- ½ cup sour cream mango sauce
Directions:
- Green tomato is first soaked in buttermilk; then it is dipped in flour, then an egg bath, and then in Panko crumbs before deep frying 2-3 minutes.
- Cooked chunks of lobster are mixed with chunks of avocado and mango sour cream.
- Top onto the tomato.
- Served with a tamarind chutney.