In the Kitchen: Fried Green Tomato Lobster Salad

In the kitchen, presented by Crave RI, GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Lynn Andrade from DeWolf Tavern making Fried Green Tomato Lobster Salad.

Ingredients:

  • 1 hearty slice of green tomato
  • 1 cup cooked lobster chunks
  • 1 avocado
  • ½ cup sour cream mango sauce

Directions:

  1. Green tomato is first soaked in buttermilk; then it is dipped in flour, then an egg bath, and then in Panko crumbs before deep frying 2-3 minutes.
  2. Cooked chunks of lobster are mixed with chunks of avocado and mango sour cream.
  3. Top onto the tomato.
  4. Served with a tamarind chutney.