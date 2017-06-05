Judge dismisses suit filed by ex-head of Board of Elections

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the Rhode Island Board of Elections by its former executive director.

Robert Kando had sued the board in September, alleging it violated his right to due process when it voted at a special meeting to terminate him.

A U.S. District Court judge on Monday granted the board’s request to dismiss the claim.

The judge says Kando was an at-will employee who was serving at the pleasure of the authority that appointed him.

Kando was hired in 2005. He was suspended for 15 days last year after complaints by board members. He was suspended for another 30 days after failing to take management classes.

McConnell also dismissed Kando’s claims alleging the board violated an open meetings law, but allowed state courts to reconsider.