Michelle Carter waives right to jury trial; judge will decide case

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – The trial of a woman accused of encouraging a friend to commit suicide won’t be heard in front of a jury.

Michelle Carter Monday morning waived her right to a jury trial. Instead, the case is now a bench trial and opening statements will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Jury selection was expected to start Monday and was expected to take about a week, according to court officials. The trial itself is expected to take two weeks. No word on how Monday’s developments will affect the length of the trial.

Carter is charged with manslaughter for allegedly encouraging her boyfriend, 18-year-old Conrad Roy, to kill himself in Fairhaven in July of 2014. He died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Prosecutors said that Carter, 17 years old at the time, had sent Roy numerous text messages telling him to follow through on a plan to kill himself.

The trial was to have begun earlier this year but in February, the defense team asked for the delay until June in order to review what they called the “enormous” amount of evidence in the case, including computers and text messages.

Her attorneys contend that the text messages were not criminal behavior under Massachusetts law.