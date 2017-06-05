Paid sick leave proponents suggest compromise

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State legislators who want to guarantee paid sick days in Rhode Island are working to scale back their proposal in hopes of getting it passed this year.

Democratic state Rep. Aaron Regunberg tells the Providence Journal that he and the bill’s other sponsors are working on compromise legislation that responds to business concerns.

The original legislation would require private sector employers to provide workers up to seven paid sick days to care for their own health or a family member’s health. Regunberg says some legislators would be more comfortable dropping seven days to five days, matching what’s offered in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York City.

Another compromise could provide special protection for small business owners.

Supporters and opponents of the paid sick leave campaign have launched competing radio advertisements.