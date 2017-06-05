Police: Exeter man admits to picking up CT minor for sex

Related Coverage Air Force member charged with sexually assaulting teen girl

HARTFORD, Conn. (WPRI) — An Exeter man pleaded guilty Monday to traveling to engage in illegal sexual activity with a minor.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Nicholas Murphy first interacted with the victim on social media, including Facebook. Police said the victim allegedly told Murphy she was 16 years old, while she was actually 14 years old at the time.

Police said Murphy traveled from Rhode Island to Connecticut to see the victim in person in September 2015. Murphy picked up the female victim in his truck without her parents’ knowledge or permission, according to police, and the two then allegedly engaged in illegal sexual conduct.

Murphy, 27, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to one count of traveling to engage in illegal sexual activity with a minor. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 13 and faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Murphy was a member of the Air Force at the time but it’s not clear whether he’s still an active member.