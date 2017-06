PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in the Capital City are investigating after they responded to the scene of a double shooting in the Olneyville section of Providence.

Providence Police say the do not know what led up to the shooting, which sent two people to Rhode Island Hospital.

One car was shot several times.

At this time, no one is in custody but detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

