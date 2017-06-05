Police respond to reported shooting in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in New Bedford.

Officers Monday afternoon were seen marking shell casings on South 1st Street, between Blackmer and Delano Streets. Police told the New Bedford Standard Times that an 18-year-old man was shot around 2:30 p.m. at the Ben Rose housing complex and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have three people of interest in custody, according to the newspaper.

A woman who lives nearby told Eyewitness News she heard what she believed to be six gunshots and saw people running off towards the highway.

Massachusetts State Police also responded to the scene, along with representatives from the Bristol County district attorney’s office.

