Powerball winnings reach $375 million for Wednesday’s drawing

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) — For $2 a ticket people across the country have a chance at $375 million winnings for Wednesday’s drawing.

Massachusetts State Lottery announced Monday the cash option for Wednesday’s prize is estimated to be $235.4 million.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 19th since the last Powerball jackpot was hit on April 1st.

The $375 million prize is the largest since the $435.3 million jackpot on Feb. 2. The winning ticket was sold in Indiana.

Powerball is available in 44 states, Washington D.C,. Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday from lottery retailers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The Powerball drawing will air Wednesday night on Eyewitness News at 11 on WPRI 12.