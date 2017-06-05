Providence police stepping up patrols after string of 4 shootings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A double shooting overnight in Providence that left one man dead and another seriously injured was the latest in a string of violent incidents in the city, Eyewitness News has learned.

Two men were shot early Monday morning while sitting in a parked car on Hartford Avenue. The passenger, 24-year-old Raheem Alves of Central Falls, died as a result of the shooting while the driver, 25-year-old Dillon Dosantos of Providence, suffered a non-life-threatening wound.

No arrests have been made in the case thus far.

Police are also investigating three other shootings in the city over the past several days. It started late Thursday night when a person was struck by a bullet while walking in the area of Admiral and Berkshire Streets. The victim’s injuries were not fatal, according to police.

On Saturday, police said a man was shot while filming a rap video in the area of Richmond and Elm Streets. Michael Marrow, 31, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

“We had some people that we asked to come in for questioning and we have detectives working that case today,” said Providence Police Major David Lapatin.

Then, another shooting Sunday afternoon. According to police, 19-year-old David Rodriguez suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was struck by gunfire at about 3 p.m. on Plainfield Street.

Lapatin said his department will be increasing patrols in response to the shootings.

“We don’t believe that this is a big outbreak of violence,” he said. “I think things just happen the way they did and we are on top of it.”

Police don’t believe any of the shootings are related but said they’re investigating every possibility. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.