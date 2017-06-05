Providence regulates dog breeding with new ordinance

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A new City Council ordinance regulates dog breeding and sets a limit of three adult dogs per household.

The ordinance mandates new dog breeding permits that will be distributed by Providence’s animal control department. The permits ensure that potential breeding sites are inspected and meet standards for the proper care and breeding of dogs, according to the City Council.

Without a permit, the ordinance requires owners to spay or neuter their dogs before they turn six months old.

Ward 4 Councilman Nicholas Narducci introduced the measure that was approved Thursday.

“We’ve taken an important step to ensure that dogs are bred responsibly in our city,” Narducci said. “This ordinance is the first of its kind in the state and will serve as a model for other municipalities to promote the well-being of animals.”

The ordinance has been endorsed by the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.