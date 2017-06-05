Raimondo asks for $60 million more in spending

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo’s administration has asked the General Assembly to add about $60 million in spending to the budget she submitted earlier this year, potentially leaving it up to lawmakers to figure out how to balance the tax-and-spending plan amid reduced revenue.

A budget amendment Raimondo’s aides submitted to the Assembly last week seeks a net increase of $61 million in 2016-17 fiscal year spending, and a net decrease of $1 million in 2017-18 spending. Much of that spending involves federal money, but it also includes state-funded increases of $5.5 million in 2016-17 and nearly $16 million in 2017-18.

The increases in state-funded spending are mostly for social services and education. Others include $2.8 million more to serve developmentally disabled residents and $100,000 to fund grants that the R.I. State Council on the Arts would award to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Raimondo’s office did not respond to questions about the budget amendment.

The changes would increase the size of the current fiscal year’s budget to $9.3 billion, an increase of more than $300 million compared with what lawmakers authorized last June. Total spending in the governor’s 2017-18 budget would be basically unchanged from her original $9.3-billion proposal in January.

The House Fiscal Office projected last month that a shortfall of $134 million had opened up in Raimondo’s January tax-and-spending plan, due to lower-than-expected tax revenue and greater use of social services. (Some of that increased spending is captured in the governor’s new budget amendment.)

Separately, Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has indicated he wants the budget to include an additional $26 million in aid to local governments to offset his proposed cut in the car tax. He acknowledged Friday on WPRI 12’s Newsmakers that he has no specific plan to pay for it.

Mattiello said state leaders are reviewing a wide variety of options, including “looking at changing formulas so you can maximize federal dollars and try to put money in different buckets so we get more federal reimbursement.”

The House Finance Committee is expected to release its draft budget next week, which will be a sign legislative leaders have reached a spending deal. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

