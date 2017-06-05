Second Time Around to close all stores, may not pay sellers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Kelsey Mackinnon sold clothes and handbags at Second Time Around, a consignment shop on Thayer Street in Providence. Then, she waited months for her cut of the sales.

“Once you have over $100 in your account, they issue a check,” Mackinnon told Call 12 for Action. “I was waiting for it and just never received it.”

Now Mackinnon fears she may never receive her money. Second Time Around is going out of business, and according to the company’s website, “at this time, the company cannot commit to paying consignors whose items were sold prior to May 1.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to do that to people,” Mackinnon said. “You really feel like you’ve been taken advantage of and lied to all along.”

Second Time Around, which operated more than 40 locations in 12 states, blames its closure on “increased competition from online retailers combined with skyrocketing rents,” according to the company’s website.

Nancy Ciminelli told Call 12 for Action that she consigned with Second Time Around for years without issue. But now, she said she’s owed more than $150.

“All of the money that we made for them and the goods that they sold, that we provided them, were sold and we’re out of luck,” Ciminelli said. “It’s not even about the money that they owe me. It’s just like stealing. It’s stealing from people.”

Second Time Around did not immediately respond to Call 12 for Action’s request for comment, but according to the company’s website, “consignors are welcome to pick up their goods by providing 24 hours’ notice.”

The company said it will also “notify you if your item is not sold during our going-out-of-business sale.”

A spokesperson for the Rhode Island attorney general’s office told Call 12 for Action that complaints against Second Time Around are considered private civil matters, which means they would most likely be handled in small claims court.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.