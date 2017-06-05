The Manton Avenue Project hosts annual gala

The Manton Avenue Project is preparing for its Annual Gala & (MAD) Science Fair Bash.

Meg Sullivan, Executive Artistic Director of The Manton Avenue Project, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning, along with Kevin Delaney, from the new hit show “Street Science” on the Science Channel and multiple appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

Kevin returned to Providence to support The Manton Avenue Project in their 13th year of serving low income children in Olneyville through playwriting programs and play festivals of the kids’ plays. The cause is close to home for Kevin: He was one of the group’s original actors.

Click here to learn more about The Manton Avenue Project and the Annual Gala & (MAD) Science Fair Bash.