CRANSTON, R.I (WPRI) – Cranston Police have arrested two men related to a shooting late Sunday afternoon.

Gunshots were fired at a Jeep near Terrace Ave at about 4:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but police have arrested Adam Galluci, 22, who is suspected of driving the vehicle involved in the incident, and Christian Castle, 21, the alleged gunman.

Both are due to be arraigned in court Monday.