PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after someone vandalized Nibbles Woodaway – the mascot of Big Blue Bugs Solutions.

The bug has a perch along I-95 and over the years has become a Rhode Island landmark.

Someone spraypainted Nibbles overnight. Both sides have graffiti on it.

