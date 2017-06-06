Allegiant Airlines to land at T.F. Green airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Allegiant Airlines will be the latest airline to offer service to T.F. Green Airport.

The budget airline announced it will be offering direct service from Providence to three locations: Cincinnati, Ohio; Fort Myers, Florida and Tampa, Florida. The airline says fares will start as low as $38 and will run on a biweekly basis.

Allegiant is the latest airline to announced new flights to and from Rhode Island’s only commercial airport. Norwegian and Frontier also recently announced new flights out of Green. These announcements also come as the runway expansion continues at the airport.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we are bringing our unique brand of ultra-low-cost, convenient travel to Providence,” said Lukas Johnson, senior vice president of commercial at Allegiant. “We know that New England travelers are eager to have a convenient, nonstop connection to these great destinations at a fare that everyone can afford.”

“Allegiant’s ultra-low cost nonstop service to these important markets is certain to attract more passengers to PVD,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC). “We know these flights will be popular, not only because of the great fares, but the initial destinations are also significant ones for our customers.”

In celebration of the newly offered service, Allegiant said it is holding a sweepstakes, giving locals the chance to win free flights for a year to any destination that the airline services from T.F. Green. The contest runs through June 8.