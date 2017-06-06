Car crashes into Cranston building

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A man accused of crashing his car into a Cranston building is due in court next week.

Police say the driver left a Comstock Parkway restaurant just after 9 Monday night, then got into his car and sped across the street, striking the building which houses AccessPoint RI.

Police are not yet releasing the identity of the driver, but say he was treated and released from Rhode Island Hospital. He is being charged with DUI.

Authorities have determined that the building is structurally sound, though it will require a lot of work to make full repairs.