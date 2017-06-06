Crews working to clear flood waters on I-95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are working to clear storm drains on I-95 in Providence after water started to build up in the area of the Thurbers Avenue curve Tuesday night.

Two crashes took place after the flooding was reported, according to Rhode Island State Police, but it’s not clear if either was a direct result of the flooding.

It’s also unclear at this time if there were any injuries.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area as the rain continues to fall.

It rained so much, this firefighter could wade through the far left lane of 95 North at the Thurbers Ave curve in Providence. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/VKPs6S752x — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivan_wpri) June 7, 2017