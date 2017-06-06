Hometown Hero: Dylan O’Donnell

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is La Salle Academy senior Dylan O’Donnell.

A two-time All-American on the lacrosse field, O’Donnell scored more than 250 career points, helping the Rams to four straight Division I titles. He also earned La Salle’s Principal’s Award this year, which is given to the highest achieving male student athlete.

O’Donnell’s success on and off the field earned him a scholarship to play next year at Providence College.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.