House lawmakers to debate Mattiello’s car tax proposal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s plan to eliminate Rhode Island’s car tax is set to go through its first legislative debate Tuesday night.

The House Finance Committee is expected to take up the proposal, which aims to eliminate the unpopular tax over six years at an eventual cost of $221 million.

Mattiello wants to get the bill approved by the end of the month, but questions remain about how cities and towns will make up the lost revenue.

Eyewitness News is attending the hearing and will have a live report from the statehouse at 6 on WPRI 12.