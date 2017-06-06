In the Kitchen: Lemon Meringue Tarts

In the kitchen, presented by Crave RI, Discover Newport brings us Chef Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry making Lemon Meringue Tarts.
Ingredients:
For the Crust
- 1 1/2 sticks of Salted Butter
- 1 1/2 cups of Flour
- 1/3 cup Confectionery Sugar
For the Meringue
- 5 Egg Whites
- 2 tsp Cream of Tartar
- 1/4 cup Granulated Sugar
For the filling
- Any store bought lemon pie filling
Directions:
For the crust
- Incorporate all ingredients together until dough forms
- Press into tart pans and level off
- Bake crust at 375 degrees fro 20 minutes or until golden brown
- Cool crust then fill will lemon filling
For the Meringue
- Separate egg whites
- Put in clean, dry bowl
- Whisk until foamy
- Add in cream of tartar and continue mixing
- Once soft peaks appear, add granulated sugar
- Pipe on meringue
- Place in oven until meringue turns light brown