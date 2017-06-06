In the Kitchen: Lemon Meringue Tarts

In the kitchen, presented by Crave RI, Discover Newport brings us Chef Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry making Lemon Meringue Tarts.

Ingredients:

For the Crust

  • 1 1/2 sticks of Salted Butter
  • 1 1/2 cups of Flour
  • 1/3 cup Confectionery Sugar

For the Meringue

  • 5 Egg Whites
  • 2 tsp Cream of Tartar
  • 1/4 cup Granulated Sugar

For the filling

  • Any store bought lemon pie filling

Directions:

For the crust

  1. Incorporate all ingredients together until dough forms
  2. Press into tart pans and level off
  3. Bake crust at 375 degrees fro 20 minutes or until golden brown
  4. Cool crust then fill will lemon filling

For the Meringue

  1. Separate egg whites
  2. Put in clean, dry bowl
  3. Whisk until foamy
  4. Add in cream of tartar and continue mixing
  5. Once soft peaks appear, add granulated sugar
  6. Pipe on meringue
  7. Place in oven until meringue turns light brown