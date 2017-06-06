Investigators raid Cranston home; Owner arrested on firearm, narcotics charges

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Cranston Police have arrested a man on firearm and narcotics charges after raiding his Grove Avenue home Tuesday evening.

Cranston Police Department Colonel Michael Winquist confirms to Eyewitness News that police took the homeowner into custody.

Only Eyewitness News cameras were rolling as officials with the Cranston Police Special Investigations Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted an investigation inside the home at 23 Grove Avenue. Cranston Police had their BCI Unit on the scene to process the evidence being taken out of the home. Eyewitness News has learned both guns and drugs were found in the home, leading to the homeowner’s arrest.

Col. Winquist went on to say there is no current threat to public safety, and no other suspects are at large. Residents in the area should not be concerned by the heavy police presence.

This joint investigation by Cranston Police and the ATF is still very active.

