Man pleads guilty to traveling to RI for sex with teen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man is scheduled to be sentenced in September for traveling to Rhode Island to have sex with a minor, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Prosecutors said David H. Bentz, 46, of Norwell, pleaded guilty in Providence federal court last Friday. He could face up to 30 years in prison, a quarter of a million dollars in fines, and at least five years of supervised release.

Federal prosecutors said Bentz sent sexually explicit online messages last summer to a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl. He arranged a meeting with the teen in Rhode Island, and state police arrested him when he arrived at the designated spot.