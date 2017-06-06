Mom says man injected her with drugs after ‘Baby Doe’ death

BOSTON (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl known as “Baby Doe” after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor beach says the murder defendant repeatedly injected her with heroin after the girl’s death.

The defense questioned Rachelle Bond Tuesday in the trial of Michael McCarthy, her former boyfriend accused of killing Bella Bond in 2015.

Rachelle Bond says she didn’t know if at that time she cared about dying, when asked why she wasn’t worried he’d cause her to suffer an overdose.

Bond has testified that McCarthy threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone he’d beaten the child to death.

Bella was known for months only as “Baby Doe” as authorities struggled to identify her. A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media.