Patriots sign 3rd-round draft pick Tony Garcia

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have signed 2017 third-round pick Tony Garcia.

Garcia agreed to the new deal on Monday. The Patriots also signed undrafted free agent defensive back Will Likely and released free agent defensive lineman Corey Vereen.

New England gave up two draft picks to move up and take Garcia, an offensive lineman from Troy, with the 85th overall selection in April’s draft.

He could be New England’s left tackle of the future with current starter Nate Solder entering the final year of his contract.

