Pell Bridge work remains on schedule despite damp start to June

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – Despite rather wet and cold weather for early June, the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority says work on the Newport Pell Bridge remains on schedule.

RIBTA says the hydro-demolition work has been a success so far.

During rush hour, traffic still is an issue. However, the agency said during the middle of the day delays have been minimal.

RIBTA says those looking to enjoy the beaches, landmarks, restaurants, and businesses in Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth should continue to make the trek to the East Bay.

The construction work had been previously been delayed last month due to weather.

RIBTA said the concrete would not cure properly in colder temperatures.

