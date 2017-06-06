Dartmouth police arrest OUI suspect after crash near day care center

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs after police say he crashed his car near the Crayon Campus day care center.

Police said Glenroy Hensley, 46, was driving with a suspended license when he crashed his car into a tree at approximately 2:15 p.m. Monday.

According to Dartmouth police, EMS personnel attempted to revive Hensley after officers saw he was unresponsive. They said Hensley was then sent to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford before being booked at Dartmouth Police headquarters.

Police said officers found a Suboxone strip and a pill that they believed to be Klonopin in Hensley’s possession.

They said Hensley was charged with OUI drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended license, marked lanes violation, possession of a class B drug and possession of a class C drug.

According to police, Hensley already had an active warrant for drug-related offenses from Fall River District Court.

Officers say Hensley has been sent to Bristol County Ash Street Facility for further processing.