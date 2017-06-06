Police: Woman pepper-sprays store’s loss prevention officer

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – A Providence woman is facing several charges after police say she pepper-sprayed a Macy’s loss prevention officer in the face.

Police said they were called to the Dartmouth Mall Macy’s Monday around 1:15 p.m.

Over the course of the investigation, police said officers determined Ruby Mena, 29, of Providence sprayed the loss prevention officer while she was being detained with another female in connection to a shoplifting case.

Mena was later charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Police said Mena is not charged with shoplifting at this time.