Suspects in fatal New Bedford shooting held without bail

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old New Bedford man faced a judge on Tuesday.

Police said Brad Lourenco was shot in the back of the head Monday afternoon at the Ben Rose Gardens housing complex. He later died at the hospital.

Ivan Fontanez Jr., 20, and Keeland Rose, 23, were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. Prosecutors said the suspects fired into a crowd of people. They believe Fontanez was the one who pulled the trigger.

Fontanez Jr., 20, and Rose, 23, were arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building. The district attorney’s office said it’s possible the charges will be upgraded following Lourenco’s death.

The judge ordered both suspects held without bail.

Prosecutors claim Monday’s shooting was in retaliation for a shooting that occurred last week. The victim in the previous shooting, according to prosecutors, was one of the suspects’ brothers.