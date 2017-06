Here she is the new Miss Rhode Island, America!

Nicolette Peloquin was crown the new Miss Rhode Island.

Peloquin is a recent graduate of Salve Regina University with a degreee in Administation of Justice.

Her platform is “Be The Match: The National Bone Marrow Registry.”

She joined us this morning on The Rhode Show this morning to talk about winning the contest and what the year ahead looks like for her.