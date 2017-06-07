Altercation between Cranston officer, N. Providence chief under investigation

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston Police Department is conducting an internal investigation to uncover the facts behind an altercation between a Cranston officer and North Providence’s police chief.

The incident happened May 18 after the Police Week memorial ceremony in front of the Cranston police station. The ceremony, and others like it across the state and country, honors officers who gave their life in the line of duty, as well as retired and active officers who passed away during the past year.

Cranston Public Information Officer Major Todd Patalano said he could not offer many details, but confirmed the internal investigation began this week.

According to Patalano, the altercation involved North Providence Police Chief Christopher Pelagio and a Cranston officer. Patalano said he could not release the officer’s name because the investigation is a personnel matter.

Pelagio acknowledged he attended the Cranston ceremony, but he said “there was nothing to it” when asked about the altercation. He would not offer any details about what started the altercation.

The ceremony was held outside the station and Patalano said the altercation was caught on a surveillance camera.

Target 12 requested a copy of the video, but Patalano said the it is currently an element in the internal investigation, and not available for release at this time.

There are no reports of injuries from the altercation, and charges are not expected.

Patalano said the investigation is expected to take about a week to complete.

