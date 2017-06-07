Cranston man arraigned on drug, gun charges

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man went before a judge Wednesday to face narcotics and firearms charges.

Derek Plomaritis, 25, was arrested Tuesday night following a raid at his Grove Avenue home.

Only Eyewitness News cameras were rolling as investigators with the Cranston Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives removed several items from the residence.

Police said both guns and drugs were found in the home. Plomaritis was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, possession of marijuana over one ounce, and reckless driving.

In court Wednesday, Plomaritis waived his right to a full bail hearing and accepted the $50,000 bail with surety handed down by the judge.

Police said there are no other suspects at large and no current threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.