Despite confusion, Cranston business is not closing



CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – 2nd Time Around Sports wants customers to know the store is not closing.

The confusion comes after 2nd Time Around, a consignment shop on Thayer Street in Providence, announced it’s closing its doors.

The manager at the Atwood Avenue store says they’ve been inundated with calls since the announcement.

“We got a lot of phone calls, contacted by the better business bureau, they were all supposed to be directed to the 2nd Time Around on Thayer Street, but we’re not closing … we’re alive and well.” said Steven Gaglione, the manager at 2nd Time Around Sports.

2nd Time Around Sports has been in business since 1992 and sells new and used sporting goods.