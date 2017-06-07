Dog groomer will not face charges in shih tzu’s death

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A dog groomer in Warren will not face criminal charges after a dog died in his care last week, town police confirmed Wednesday.

Daisy, an 8-year-old shih tzu, died May 31 while being groomed at Dirty Dog Pet Grooming on Paquin Street, according to Deputy Chief Joseph Loiselle. He said the groomer had stepped away from the grooming area for a few minutes and when he returned, Daisy had fallen off the table and was asphyxiated by the leash around her neck.

Daisy’s owner contacted the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA), which in turn notified Warren police and sent an animal cruelty officer to investigate.

Loiselle said they found no evidence of malice or cruelty, so the groomer will not be charged.

