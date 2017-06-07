Driver accused of hitting cruiser arrested

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The person whom police say was behind the wheel of a stolen car that hit a cruiser head-on has been arrested.

Pawtucket police said they took 32-year-old Amanda Lasater into custody Tuesday. She was arraigned Wednesday morning on several charges, including assault of a police officer and leaving the scene of a crash.

Police said Lasater was driving a stolen car that officers attempted to stop on Broad Street early Friday morning. According to police, the driver rammed the front of a cruiser and sped off, leaving behind a passenger. Police said they arrested the passenger, Daniel Taylor, when he tried to run from the scene.

Pawtucket police said the officer in the cruiser was not seriously hurt.