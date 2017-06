PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – A neighborhood in Pawtucket has been evacuated because of a gas leak in a residential building.

The leak was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on Japonica Street.

According to firefighters, someone cut through a gas line inside the building, causing the leak.

E4,E2, yes E3,L1,L2 and B4 are operating at a residential gas leak that occurred when an occupant cut thru a gas line in the basement. — Pawt FF's Local 1261 (@PFDLocal1261) June 7, 2017

Police told Eyewitness News that nearby homes have been evacuated.

Firefighters summoned National Grid to the scene to assist with stopping the leak; so far no other details are available.