Good Samaritan treated for smoke inhalation after Providence restaurant fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-alarm fire broke out at a Providence restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

The Providence Fire Department said it took around 30 minutes to put out the fire at Wes’ Rib House on Dike Street. The fire chief said the blaze likely started in the kitchen and made its way to the roof through a flue.

“A converted mill building like this one is difficult to get our lines in place, so it did take extra manpower to get lines in operation,” said Battalion Chief Jeffrey Varone.

Firefighters said a neighbor spotted the flames while walking nearby and ran into the building to warn the three people inside. That person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Wes’ Rib House reportedly sustained moderate damage. The owner said the restaurant will be closed Thursday but hopes to be back open on Friday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.