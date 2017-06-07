In the Kitchen: Fresh Ricotta Cavatelli

In the kitchen, presented by Crave RI, Chef Sherri Mello from Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille shows us how to make Fresh Ricotta Cavatelli. She is joined by Brooke Fairman, Director of Development at the Roger Williams Park Zoo talking about Zoobilee.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of fresh ricotta cavatelli
- 1 cup ground hot Italian sausage
- 1 cup broccoli rabe
- 1/2 cup of slow roasted tomatoes
- Sprinkle of crushed red pepper
- Parmesan broth – parmesan cheese, butter, chicken/vegetable stock, black pepper
Directions:
- In saute pan, make the broth – butter, parmesan cheese, chicken stock, black pepper
- Bring to a boil
- Saute the sausage, rabe and tomatoes
- Add the fresh cavatelli
- Sprinkle crushed red pepper
