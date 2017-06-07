In the Kitchen: Fresh Ricotta Cavatelli

In the kitchen, presented by Crave RI, Chef Sherri Mello from Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille shows us how to make Fresh Ricotta Cavatelli. She is joined by Brooke Fairman, Director of Development at the Roger Williams Park Zoo talking about Zoobilee.

Ingredients:

1 cup of fresh ricotta cavatelli

1 cup ground hot Italian sausage

1 cup broccoli rabe

1/2 cup of slow roasted tomatoes

Sprinkle of crushed red pepper

Parmesan broth – parmesan cheese, butter, chicken/vegetable stock, black pepper

Directions:

In saute pan, make the broth – butter, parmesan cheese, chicken stock, black pepper Bring to a boil Saute the sausage, rabe and tomatoes Add the fresh cavatelli Sprinkle crushed red pepper

