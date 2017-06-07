Machete-wielding robber sentenced to 3 years in prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison for robbing a Coventry bank while armed with a machete.

In October, John Ryder pleaded guilty to holding up a BankRI branch in Coventry of nearly $6,000 in May of 2016.

Investigators from the FBI and Coventry police said Ryder spent days casing out the bank before committing the robbery. He was arrested at his home about two weeks later.

Ryder, 29, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release upon completing his prison term. The judge also ordered him to pay restitution to BankRI.