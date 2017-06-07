Mold in Warwick school not considered harmful



WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Mold tests were performed at Warwick Veterans Junior High School.

A company hired by the Warwick School Department tested five rooms where the biggest complaints were coming from.

An outside test was also done.

The results showed very low counts of mold and pose no threat to students and faculty inside.

This comes as a result of air quality testing that was done in Warwick Vets earlier in 2017, that revealed high levels of carbon dioxide in some classrooms.

The report stated high carbon dioxide levels could lead to headaches and drowsiness.

In January, families complained conditions in the school were making them sick.