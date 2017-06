Owning a home is a huge part of the American dream.

Having a place to settle in, raise a family and feel safe.

The goal of owning a home is something so many strive for but many, unfortunately, are unable to attain.

Washington Trust is committed to helping Rhode Islanders find a place to call home.

Gina Mead joined us to discuss Washington Trust’s new “I Luv RI Community Lending Program” and how it can help low-to-moderate income Rhode Islander’s realize their dream of home ownership.