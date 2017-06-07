Police: Unyielding driver caused car to flip over on Apponaug Circulator

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police said they’ve cited a woman who caused a serious crash on the Apponaug Circulator in Warwick Tuesday night.

Warwick Police Capt. Rick Rathbun told Eyewitness News the driver of a 2010 Dodge Nitro was coming from Toll Gate Road on the new Vets Memorial extension when she failed to yield while entering the roundabout right near the Dunkin’ Donuts.

Rathbun said the Nitro then struck a Hyundai Tucson – which ended up spinning around and flipping over on its roof.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but Rathbun said the injuries were not believed to be serious.

The driver of the Dodge – Amber Menard, 38 – was cited for running a yield sign.

The Apponaug Circulator is a traffic calming measure consisting of several roundabouts through Apponaug Village – which was once one of the most congested sections of the city.

Rathbun said construction is still ongoing in the area and unfamiliarity with the traffic pattern does still contribute to accidents. However, he said there does appear to be a reduction in the number of serious crashes in the area.

The message to drivers from police – slow down and obey the signs.