Portsmouth woman admits choking victim to death

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A Portsmouth woman accused of choking to death another woman in 2015 pleaded guilty in Newport County Superior Court to one count of second-degree murder Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Melissa Castle, now 37, strangled and killed Rachel Kilroy in August 2015 during an argument inside Kilroy’s Middletown apartment.

It was revealed in court that Castle told police “I choked her. She’s dead.”

Under the plea, which was approved by the victim’s family, Castle was sentenced to 50 years with 35 to serve in prison and the remainder suspended with probation.

“An argument between friends turned violent, resulting in the tragic death of a daughter, mother and sister,” said Attorney General Peter Kilmartin. “Rachel’s family misses her deeply every day.”

No motive for the killing was given, but while reading an apology in court, Castle alluded to struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues.

“I know it does not bring any measure of comfort and I do not deserve forgiveness, but please know I will feel sorry for what I did the rest of my life,” Castle told Kilroy’s family in court.

It was previously reported that Castle and Kilroy were domestic partners. However, it was revealed in court that this was not the case and that the two were acquaintances.