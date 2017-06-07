Q&A: Expansion of terrorism in Europe

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The military has made headway in the fight against ISIS in the Middle East, according to Eyewitness News analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio, but it’s resulted in terrorism being exported to other areas.

In the above video, Centracchio discusses the expansion of terrorism in Europe and why those countries have been frequent targets.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Adviser – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.