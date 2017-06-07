R.I. mayors come out in support of car tax removal



PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Several mayors across Rhode Island supported House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s proposal to eliminate the statewide car tax at a hearing Tuesday evening.

If passed, the five-year plan would go into effect at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. With such a tight deadline, lawmakers are struggling to address concerns, especially about finding a solution for the $221 million deficit the state would need to reimburse to cities.

Despite the setback, several mayors believe eliminating the car tax is in the state’s best interest.

“I’ve asked my finance department to delay sending car tax bills for a few weeks,” said Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, “so we can limit the needs for credits or refunds and make this work best for the city and its residents.”

Rhode Island’s car tax is the highest in the country. Massachusetts takes $25 out of every $1,000, while Connecticut taxes at 70 percent of the retail value of the car.

Supporters argue that this would give Rhode Island a competitive edge.