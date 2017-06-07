Reed to seek answers Thursday from ex-FBI director Comey

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — A January dinner meeting between James Comey and President Donald Trump is expected to be at the center of Comey’s testimony Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Comey’s prepared remarks, released on Tuesday, revealed the ousted FBI director plans to tell Congress that the president pressured him to drop the investigation into his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Rhode Island’s senior U.S. Senator Jack Reed will be among those questioning Comey at the hearing.

On Wednesday, Reed and his fellow committee members questioned Trump’s national security team on Russia’s potential meddling with the 2016 presidential election. He later told Eyewitness News he felt they may have left out some key remarks made by Trump.

“The question that it came down to, essentially, ‘did the president ask you in any way shape or form to take an action?’ And they said they couldn’t comment,” said Reed.

“The obvious issue is if the president had, that they would have, I think, in my view, said no, they were not asked,” he continued. “So they left a distinct impression, at least with me, that they can’t talk about, because in fact there were more remarks made by the president they even themselves were uncomfortable with.”

Comey is scheduled to testify before the committee Thursday morning. You can watch it live at 10 a.m. on WPRI 12 and streaming live on WPRI.com, and be sure to stay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage throughout the day.