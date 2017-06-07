Rescue a Pet: Apricot

(WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Apricot.

Apricot is approximately four years old and is an Angora Mix Bunny.

PARL said that he is extremely social, and loves to hang out with people and play with toys. He does require some maintenance, which includes a regular brushing because of his coat.

Apricot is part of PARL’s half-price adoption special to promote PARL’s “every bunny needs a home” motto. Within this special, every bunny adopted through PARL comes spayed and neutered, with a nail trim.

To meet Apricot or any of the other animals looking for their forever homes, go to PARL’s website or call 401-421-1399.