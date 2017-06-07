Roommates arrested, charged with child porn possession

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children resulted in the arrest of two Coventry men Wednesday.

Rhode Island State Police said Peter J. Blanchette, 42, and Anthony Pascone, 31, both of Columbia Avenue, were arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a possession of child pornography charge.

Police said the roommates were arrested after a court-authorized search warrant was executed at their home around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators said the investigation began after they received a tip that an individual used a social media application to transfer child pornography images. The internet connection was traced back to the Columbia Avenue address, police said.

While executing the warrant, police said investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force seized 19 items of digital media for analysis.

Police said Blanchette was the initial target of the investigation. However, they said Pascone also possessed files of child pornography.

Both men were ordered held on $5,000 bail with surety with special conditions that include no contact with children and no access to the Internet.