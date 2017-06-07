Taunton man slams into back of Sheriff’s van

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man is charged with operating under the influence after police said he slammed his vehicle into a sheriff’s van.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Joel Brooks, 30, of Taunton.

They said he crashed his vehicle into an occupied sheriff’s van that was operating in a construction zone.

Police said after the crash Brooks was slurring his speech, and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. They also said he failed his field sobriety test.

Brooks was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

According to police, Brooks already had a prior conviction of operating under the influence of alcohol, which they said would make this incident his second offense if convicted.

During the accident, the Sheriff who was in the driver’s seat of the van was not injured.