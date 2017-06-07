Twin River employees to vote on potential strike

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – Employees of Twin River Casino are voting Wednesday whether or not to authorize a strike.

The union plans to vote today and will announce the results at 5:30 p.m. at a demonstration outside the entrance to the casino.

Food and beverage employees who are members of UNITE HERE Local 26 union have been threatening the strike since Twin River cut its employee’s health care coverage Jan. 1. The union said the changes could increase worker’s out-of-pocket costs by more than $100,000, nearly tripling the current costs.

These cuts come despite reported revenue increases at the casino, the union said.

The union said contract negotiations between employees and the company have been ongoing since February, with workers demanding the benefits be restored, as well as more affordable family healthcare and “reasonable raises.”

Eyewitness News has reached out to Twin River for a response to the union’s vote.